US President Donald Trump attempts to take credit for ‘ceasefire talks’ between Cambodia and Thailand, had pulled off similar stunt after Operation Sindoor

Hours after Cambodia unilaterally called for an immediate ceasefire with Thailand, United States President Donald Trump on Saturday (26th July) attempted to hog the limelight and take credit for the de-escalation.

In a post uploaded on his social media platform ‘Truth Social’, Trump claimed, “I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace.”

“They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS. They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!” he brazened out.

“It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!” Donald Trump further claimed.

He had attempted to pull off a similar publicity stunt in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

For the unversed, Cambodia and Thailand had launched attacks at each other for 3 days over border disputes.

An estimated 32 people were killed and 2,00,000 civilians were displaced in the aftermath of the conflict in the two Southeast Asian countries