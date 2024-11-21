Thailand: Gambling addict woman on trial for killing 14 friends with cyanide, gets death sentence

A 36-year-old woman in Thailand named Sararat Rangsiwuthapon has been sentenced to death for poisoning a friend with cyanide. The sentencing has come in the first trial in a series of murder cases, as many as 14, against the woman. Sararat is said to be a gambling addict who first swindled large sums of money from her friends, then killed them with cyanide.

Thailand’s worst serial killer, Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, commonly known as “Am Cyanide”, who murdered about a dozen friends and acquaintances using cyanide, was sentenced to death by the Criminal Court today.



Read more: https://t.co/dWBMYWyekL#ThaiPBSWorld #ThailandNews… pic.twitter.com/IjhpZcRjI0 — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) November 20, 2024

A court in Bangkok has sentenced Sararat for the murder of her friend Siriporn Khanwong in 2022. Khanwong had collapsed and died after attending a Buddhist ceremony with Sararat. Police investigation found cyanide in the victim’s body. The investigation then eventually traced cyanide poisoning-related deaths of friends of Sararat dating back to 2015.

Police have revealed that after borrowing thousands of Bahts from her friends, Sararat used to poison them with cyanide-laced “herb capsules”, and then used to proceed to steal their mobile phones and jewellery to fund her gambling addiction.

Sararat has been accused of 13 more murders. She had poisoned 15 persons, out of which only 1 survived. She is facing a total of 80 offences in total. Her ex-husband, a former senior police officer, has also been sentenced to 16 months in prison, along with her former lawyer, for helping Sararat in the murder of her friend.