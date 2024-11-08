‘The Australia Today’ thanks Indian diaspora for support after ban by Canadian govt, says will continue to raise voice for press freedom

On Friday (8th November), ‘The Australia Today’ issued a statement thanking the Indian diaspora for their unwavering support in the face of the ban by Justin Trudeau-led-Canadian government.

In a statement, it said, We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to every news outlet, journalist, and supporter who stood by us during a challenging time. Despite these restrictions, your unwavering support has been a beacon of strength for us.”

“Whether it was sharing our coverage on other platforms, voicing concerns about Press Freedom, or simply offering encouragement, every action made a difference. We deeply appreciate the solidarity shown by our community and their commitment to upholding the freedom of information and the right of audiences to access diverse perspectives,” it added.

Statement from The Australia Today:

The media outlet continued, “We remain steadfast in our mission to bring important stories and voices to the public, undeterred by these obstacles. The overwhelming support we have received is a powerful reminder of the importance of a free press, and we will continue to strive for #transparency, #accuracy, and the right to tell stories that matter.”

‘The Australia Today’ is a prominent Indian subcontinental diaspora media outlet based in Australia.

Canada banned the outlet after it aired a press conference of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar alongside Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during Jaishankar’s Australia visit.