In a shocking move, the Canadian government has blocked access to Australia Today in Canada. Australia Today is a prominent Indian subcontinental diaspora media outlet based in Australia. Canada banned the outlet after it aired a press conference of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar alongside Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during Jaishankar’s Australia visit. Australia Today also extensively covered Jaishankar’s visit to Australia, and also published an interview with him.

Social media handles of Australia Today have been blocked in Canada, and they are not accessible to the viewers in Canada, according to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

During the press conference in Canberra, minister Jaishankar raised the issue of attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton in Canada by Khalistanis, saying the incident showed how political space is being given to extremist forces in Canada. In the presence of Australian foreign minister, Jaishankar made several comments criticising the Canadian govt over its support of Khalistanis and baseless allegations against India accusing it of attacking Khalistanis in Canada.

During the regular media briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned Canada for blocking Australia Today, saying that it is an important diaspora media outlet in Canada. He said that the ban came just a few hours after Australia Today carried the press conference of EAM Dr S Jaishankar with Penny Wong. He added that the media outlet has published several articles on Jaishankar’s visit, and also published an interview with him.

Condemning the move, spokesperson Jaiswal said, “It looks strange to us. But nonetheless, what I will say that these are actions which yet again highlight the hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On Canada blocking or banning the prominent outlet there- Australia Today, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We understand that the social media handles, pages of this particular outlet, which is an important diaspora outlet, has been blocked and are not… pic.twitter.com/r0Igyg3Ho0 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2024

Talking about the trigger for the ban, he said, “You would have seen that EAM in his media engagements, spoke about three things. One was Canada making allegations and a pattern has developed without any specific evidence. The second thing he highlighted was surveillance of Indian diplomats happening in Canada, which he termed as unacceptable. Third thing which he highlighted was the political space which has been given in Canada to anti-India elements.”

Concluding that Canada banned Australia Today for carrying the comments of EAM Jaishankar, Jaiswal said, “So you can draw your conclusions from that, why Australia Today channel was blocked by Canada.”