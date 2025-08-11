The Times of India uses featured image of Hindu tantrik for story about Mohammed Asad murdering 2 kids, removes picture after 1 month

A months after The Times of India tried to pass off an occultist named Mohammed Asad as a ‘Hindu tantrik’, the newspaper on Monday (11th August) removed the misleading headline and featured image.

Asad had murdered 2 young boys, aged 11 and 14, and were planning to kill 9 additional kids with the hope of gaining ‘supernatural powers.’

The incident occured in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh. The police had apprehended the accused Mohammed Asad and booked him for murder.

Today, after 4 weeks they changed the headline pic.twitter.com/rAcpf5qD2b — Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) August 11, 2025

The Times of India came up with the headline – “To gain ‘mystic powers’: Self-proclaimed tantrik held in UP for killing 2 kids; planned to kill 9 more”

The featured image was of a Hindu tantrik, wearing saffron robes and Vibhuti, despite the accused being Mohammed Asad.

Following backlash over the featured image and headline, the newspaper changed both the headline and featured image on Monday (11th August) i.e. one month after the publication of the original report.