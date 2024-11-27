‘They were only pelting stones, so what’: Muslim woman in Sambhal says police attacked first, tries to downplay stone pelting and arson

In a video shared by YouTube channel Rajdharma, a Muslim woman from Sambhal was seen claiming that the stone pelting and violence were the fault of the police and not the stone pelters. Speaking to the journalist, the woman says that the thousands of people who had gathered on November 24 were there spontaneously and they were not responsible for the violence.

In the video, the journalist from Raj Dharma is seen approaching the locals in Sambhal trying to get their opinions and views regarding the violence on November 24. But the locals appear unwilling to talk, even shutting doors on the face of the journalist. After some effort, a hijab-clad Muslim woman agrees to talk to her. The woman says that the stone pelting and the gathering of thousands of people was spontaneous and the local mosque had no role to play in it. She insists that the local mosque was asking people to go to their houses and stay inside while the survey was going on.

Speaking on stone pelting, the claimed that the local police started lathi-charge first and that was the reason the mob resorted to stone pelting. When the journalist asks why did they pelt stones on the police and injure police officials, the woman says,”They were only pelting stones. Here some people have died”.

The clip is now going viral on social media.