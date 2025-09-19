The third round of negotiations for the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded successfully on 19th September, 2025, in Queenstown, New Zealand. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen economic ties and work towards the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement.

Guided by the vision of Prime Shri Narendra Modi and the Right Hon’ble Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, the negotiations reflected a common resolve to deepen bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation. The FTA was formally launched on 16th March, 2025, during the meeting between Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, and New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment, Mr. Todd McClay.

The third round, held from 15th to 19th September, 2025, witnessed constructive discussions across all areas of the agreement. Several chapters were concluded and significant progress was achieved in other key domains.

India’s bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand stood at USD 1.3 billion in FY 2024–25, registering a growth of nearly 49 percent over the previous year. The proposed FTA is expected to further boost trade flows, promote investment linkages, strengthen supply chain resilience, and create a predictable framework for businesses in both countries.

Both sides agreed to maintain momentum through inter-sessional engagements. The next round of in-person negotiations is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 13–14 October, 2025.