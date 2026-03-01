Three American service members have been killed in action and five others seriously wounded during US military operations against Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed.

In a statement issued from Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, CENTCOM said that the fatalities and injuries occurred as part of Operation Epic Fury. Several other troops sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are being returned to duty. The Central Command said in the statement on X, “As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury. Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty.”

CENTCOM Update



TAMPA, Fla. – As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury.



Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” the statement added.

The US military has not yet named the soldiers, in line with its policy of notifying families first. The statement said, “The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

The deaths mark the first confirmed US fatalities since the launch of major combat operations in Iran, which were announced by President Donald Trump and have involved coordinated action with Israel.

No further details on the precise circumstances or location of the incident have been released. The Pentagon has described the operation as part of a broader campaign in the Middle East, amid heightened tensions following Iranian retaliation threats.