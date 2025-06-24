Three ISIS terrorists arrested from Kolkata, were working as techies

Three ISIS terrorists, who were working as IT workers, have been arrested from their flat in Kolkata’s Kasba area. The workers were secretly plotting with a Syrian terror group.

In a startling revelation by the central agency, the trio had rented a flat using forged identities with the motive of activating sleeper cells in the region. They also were in touch with several terrorist groups in Syria.

Authorities have seized digital devices, fake identification papers, and other materials from the premises. They were taken into custody and later shifted from Kasba to Lalbazar for further interrogation. As per sources, they will be taken to Delhi on a transit remand.

“There is no point in questioning us on this matter. Only NIA or Delhi people can speak on this”, said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the central government had instructed various intelligence agencies to intensify surveillance on suspected terrorist activities.