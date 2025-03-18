‘Desperate’ Mahua Moitra compares Waqf Board, accused of land encroachment, to temple committee

On Monday (17th March), Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra courted controversy after drawing frivolous analogies between the Waqf Board and temple committees.

Moitra specifically objected to the diversification (inclusion of non-Muslims) in both the State and Central Waqf Boards, as proposed in the Amendment Bill.

In her desperate bid to oppose the much-needed Amendment Bill, she compared the Waqf Board with a history of encroaching properties of non-Muslims to a temple committee.

200 crore Muslims of India will never accept Waqf Bill – MAHUA MOITRA pic.twitter.com/K3NcpL5Rkz — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) March 17, 2025

“Will we allow Muslims in our Kaligaht Hindu temple Board? Will we induct Muslims into the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)? So, why are non-Muslims on this Waqf Board? I don’t understand this,” she was heard saying.

Moitra erroneously claimed, “There are 200 crore Muslims In India, the highest number of Muslims after Indonesia.” Having said that, a temple committee is not comparable to Waqf Board.

Temple committees are subjected to taxes, scrutinised and administered by local governments and cannot stake a claim on any land. Waqf on the other hand has been running a parallel system with no external scrutiny. The Boards are not accountable to the government and can lay claim to any property. This is why it is essential to have non-Muslims on the Board to prevent limitless misuse of power.