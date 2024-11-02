The Waqf Board has claimed at least 53 historical monuments in Karnataka, which is currently governed by the Congress party.

These monuments include the Gol Gumbaz, Ibrahim Rauza, Bara Kaman, forts at Bidar and Kalaburagi and others. Out of the 53 monuments, 43 of them are in Karnataka’s Vijaypura (which was once the capital city of Adil Shahis). 6 are in Hampi while 4 are in Bengaluru Circle.

According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, the Vijaypura Waqf Board declared 43 centrally-protected monuments as its own in 2005 when Mohammad Mohsin was the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department (Medical Education).

Mohsin also held the position of Chairman and Deputy Commissioner of the Waqf Board in Vijaypura. He said that a government gazette notification was issued by the Revenue Department after ‘authentic documentary evidence’ was furnished.

Waqf Board is reportedly taking advantage of the Record of Rights and the Government’s Certificate issued to the owner of properties.

However, once a property belongs to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), it cannot be de-notified and handed over to another party.

This is strictly prohibited by the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites Remains (AMASR) Act and Rules of 1958.

“While ASI is the holder of the land/monument, the encumbrance is the Waqf authority This has been done without consulting ASI,” an RTI reply accessed by Deccan Chronicle read.

According to an ASI official, a joint survey of these monuments was conducted in 2012. Waqf Board did not furnish any evidence to prove its claims at that time. The official indicated that 43 of them are already encroached upon the Vijaypura Waqf Board.

“The 43 monuments in Vijayapura are being defaced and are being repaired with plaster and cement. Fans, air conditioners, fluorescent lights and toilets are being added to the monuments. Shopkeepers have taken over certain properties,” he emphasised.

“This is adversely impacting the flow of tourists to these monuments,” the official told Deccan Chronicle.

Encroachments have remained on the centrally protected monuments since 2007 despite clear directives of the Union Ministry of Culture to the Karnataka Chief Secretary, Vijayapura deputy commissioner and Minorities Welfare Department.