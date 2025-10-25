West Bengal: Police arrest TMC worker for beheading idol of Goddess Kali, accused’s father rubbishes claims of his association with BJP

Days after an idol of Goddess Kali was vandalised and beheaded in Kakdwip town in South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal, the police have arrested a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker named Narayan Halder on Thursday (23rd October) in connection with the crime.

In a statement, the West Bengal police claimed, “Based on intelligence inputs, a person identified as Narayan Halder (28), son of Bhupati Halder, was apprehended and arrested”

“During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement and expressed remorse for his actions. It was determined that he was in an inebriated state during the incident that led to the desecration of the idol,” it added.

Yesterday, at around 05:30 hrs we received information about a disturbance over the desecration of the idol of Maa Kali in a temple in Uttar Chandranagar village in Suryanagar Gram Panchayat under Harwood Point Coastal PS. The police team immediately reached the spot and… — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 23, 2025

The police alleged that there was no political or communal angle to the beheading of Goddess Kali and further downplayed it as a ‘localised issue’.

Coincidentally, they (otherwise vocal against the BJP) failed to mention that the accused, Narayan Halder, is a Trinamool Congress worker.

While speaking to ABP Ananda, Narayan’s father Bhupati stated, “My father contested elections from a TMC ticket 15-20 years ago. I am his son and also a TMC supporter. My son (Narayan Halder) is a TMC worker.”

Bhupati also rubbished claims by the TMC that Narayan is associated with the BJP’s youth wing. “He doesn’t mingle with those who support BJP,” the man stated.

He also said that more than 7-8 people were involved in the beheading of the idol of Goddess Kali. Still, only his son Narayan Halder was singled out by the police (despite his family’s affiliation with the ruling TMC).