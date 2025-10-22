During Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations, several incidents of attacks on Hindus have been reported from West Bengal. Following the incidents, BJP leaders have accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government of fostering an environment hostile to Hindu religious practices. BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mentioned several such events in Cooch Behar and Uluberia.

One such incident took place at Uttar Chandanpur village under the Suryanagar Gram Panchayat area of Kakdwip Assembly, where the idol of Maa Kali was beheaded by attackers, identified as ‘Jihadis’ by Adhikari. He said that the attackers fled after cutting the head of the idol at the Kali Puja pandal yesterday evening.

He further alleged that the administration tried to hush up the incident, claiming that police intimidated the villagers and locked the temple doors. But due to the collective protest of the villagers, the police were forced to open the temple doors and allow photos to be taken.

He posted a video showing the idol of Goddess Kali without the head at the puja pandal. Adhikari said, “I have repeatedly said that a conspiracy is underway to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh. If Hindus do not wake up now, great danger awaits in the coming days.” He further added that “Hindus in West Bengal are bearing the consequences of Mamata Banerjee’s politics of appeasement.”

In a follow up X post today, Adhikari said that when locals protested over the desecration today morning, police took away the headless idol in a prison van. He said that the protests caused embarrassment to the police officials after they attempted to suppress the villagers, and that Koteshwar Rao, the Superintendent of Sundarban Police District, fled with the broken idol of Mother Kali in a prison van along with hundreds of police personnel.

He also posted a video showing the diol being taken away in a prison van, surrounded by protesting Hindus and a large number of cops.

Another such incident took place at a Kali Mandir on October 20 in the Shalbari-1 area under Tufanganj assembly constituency in Cooch Behar district. According to the post by Suvendu Adhikari, a group of “jehadi” attackers stormed the temple during ongoing Kali Puja rituals. preparations. “When the members of the puja committee tried to stop them, the group of jihadis attacked the members of the puja committee.” He posted on X.

কোচবিহার জেলার তুফানগঞ্জ বিধানসভার শালবাড়ি- ১নং অঞ্চলের অন্তর্গত বাঁশরাজা ব্রিজের পাড় কালী মন্দিরে বিনা প্ররোচনায় অতর্কিতভাবে একদল জেহাদি আক্রমণ করে, পুজো কমিটির সদস্যরা বাধা দিতে গেলে পুজো কমিটির সদস্যদের উপর চড়াও হয় জেহাদির দল।



উলুবেড়িয়া উওর…

In an incident at the Railghumti area of Ward No. 9 in Cooch Behar, some kids were allegedly assaulted by a cop while bursting firecrackers. Adhikari claimed Cooch Behar’s Police Superintendent Dyutiman Bhattacharya assaulted some minor children and a woman in an unstable state of mind for celebrating Diwali by bursting firecrackers.

কোচবিহারের ৯নং ওয়ার্ডের রেলঘুমটি এলাকায় গতকাল কালীপুজোর রাতে কয়েকজন অপ্রাপ্তবয়স্ক বাচ্চা উৎসব উদযাপন করার সময় বাজি পোড়াচ্ছিল। সেই সময় কোচবিহারের পুলিশ সুপার দ্যুতিমান ভট্টাচার্য্য সেই বাচ্চাদের ও এক মহিলাকে অপ্রকৃতিস্থ অবস্থায় মারধর করেন।



কয়েকদিন আগে জলপাইগুড়ির সার্কিট…

Another incident narrated by Adhikari took place in Paschim Para Karolitala of Chotomhara village in Mandal No. 1 of Uluberia North Assembly constituency, where police allegedly assaulted youths at a Kali Puja pandal based on a false complaint. Adhikari posted saying that a police car from Amta police station suddenly arrived at the spot and inhumanly beat up the boys of the area on the basis of a false complaint, due to which several boys were seriously injured. The BJP leader alleged that IC of the police station, Amlendu Das, recklessly lathi-charged youths, and then OC Mofizul Alam came and tried to cover up the case.

Adhikari posted a CCTV video showing cops assaulting several people. He said, “Under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, a conspiracy is underway to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh. Hindus are not even able to practice their own religion in peace. Jihadi attacks or police atrocities are happening at any puja ceremony.”

Posting the same video, West Bengal BJP said, “POLICE MINISTER MAMATA has decided to use her police force to attack Hindus! This is her vision for West Bangladesh!”