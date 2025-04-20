West Bengal is in a state of chaos, with Muslim mobs running rampage in the garb of protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. While the Mamata government has remained a mute spectator to the carnage, it has co-opted the law enforcement authorities to work as its propaganda machinery.

The West Bengal police, which have failed to protect Hindus in riot-torn Murshidabad, prevent the destruction of their homes and properties, and stop the exodus of victims to the nearby Malda district, is now acting as the ‘mouthpiece’ of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

On Sunday (20th April), it shared a so-called ‘peace appeal’ signed by the West Bengal Chief Minister on its X (formerly Twitter). This was despite the fact that the 4-page document was politically motivated and directly targeted the Opposition BJP.

The ‘peace appeal’, which was shared both in English and Bengali by the official X handle of the West Bengal police, attacked the BJP and the RSS for being ‘aggressive’ and supposedly running ‘false campaign’ in the State.

“These forces are using the backdrop of an unfortunate incident that happened on provocation. They are using the backdrop to play divisive politics. They are planning to play the ‘divide and rule’ game. This is sinister,” the so-called peace appeal claimed.

Mamata Banerjee made unsubstantiated claims about the BJP and RSS wanting to ‘play with fire’ during Ram Navami and tried to deviate from riots carried out by her Muslim vote bank in the name of protests against the new Waqf law.

“BJP and its allies are defaming the universal Hinduism of ours in the name of their so-called political agenda,” she brazened out. But this again did not stop the State police from amplifying such lies.

The West Bengal Chief Minister peddled falsehoods about other BJP-ruled States and claimed, “The BJP and their allies are propagating are false and narrow. Their utterances are garbage of lies, based on misquotes. Please do not trust them. They want to incite riots, and riots can affect everyone.”

She further attempted to downplay the role of Muslim mobs in Murshidabad by making shallow, secular-sounding remarks. “Please remember that riots are created neither by Hindus, nor by Muslims riots are engineered by criminals,” she continued her appeasement politics.

As part of her nefarious strategy to divide Hindus as ‘Bengalis vs outsiders’, Mamata Banerjee alleged, “Those who create riots always come from outside and then go away…Do not trust some outsiders who come, create communal tensions and generate riots for their narrow political gain.”

In reality, victim testimonies show that there were ‘no outsiders’ but local Muslims who orchestrated the riots. Despite such glaring falsehoods peddled by the CM, the police shared her ‘peace appeal’ from its official X handle.

Conclusion

While it is common for political parties to trade charges and seek to score political brownie points, it was shocking to witness the West Bengal police (which is supposed to act in a non-partisan manner) targeting the main Opposition party in the State.

This explains how institutions within the State have been captured by the Trinamool Congress, making it impossible to function without political directives.