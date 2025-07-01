TN temple guard death: 5 cops arrested for illegal detention and torture, victim’s post-mortem reveals severe injuries

In Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district, a 27-year-old temple security guard named Ajith Kumar died after being beaten while in police custody. Outrage over the incident has finally forced the state administration to take some strict action.

On July 1, 5 policemen were finally arrested in the case. In a video now gone viral, policemen can be seen brutally beating the temple guard Ajith Kumar. Ajith Kumar and 4 other persons were reportedly picked up by the police over a case of theft after two women complained of their gold ornaments being stolen from their car.

🚨 TamilNadu custodial death caught on cam



Shocking video shows police assaulting 27 yr old temple guard Ajith Kumar



5 cops finally arrested!



Ajith is the 24th custodial death in Tamil Nadu since 2021…disturbing pattern under DMK government



Full story 👇… pic.twitter.com/pJlycO2j8q — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 1, 2025

Ajith’s family has complained that his detainment was illegal. The family says Ajith was brutally beaten by the police officials while under illegal custody, resulting in his death.

Instead of a police station, Ajith and the other suspects were taken to multiple off-grid locations, including a school hostel, an old veterinary hospital and a lakeside. Ajith was so badly tortured that he reportedly made a false ‘confession’ just to escape from the torture. However, the assault did not stop.

Post-mortem on Ajith’s body has revealed 15 external injuries and severe internal bleeding. 6 police officials were suspended after locals blocked roads in protest, and AIADMK MLA joined in.

This is the 24th custodial death in Tamil Nadu since 2021, As per reports. Ajith Kumar was a security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman Temple, which is run by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.