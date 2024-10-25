British far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested after he was charged under the Terrorism Act following an incident at Folkestone’s Eurotunnel terminal. He has been booked under the stringent law for his refusal to provide police with the PIN code to his mobile phone. Robinson was charged after he surrendered to a police station.

Later the administrator of his X account announced that he has been sent to prison. The tweet said, “ADMIN POST – TOMMY HAS BEEN SENT TO PRISON!!! … Tommy has relinquished his X account to admins so we can keep you informed and updated with news as and when it breaks as his request.”

The tweet further added, “We can confirm that Tommy is now being held on remand until Monday where he will appear at Woolwich Crown Court at 10am.”

The specific law invoked against him, Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, grants authorities powers to question individuals and seize devices at UK borders. The law allows police to stop anyone passing through a UK port “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

Refusal to cooperate, such as withholding phone access, can result in legal repercussions, as was the case with Britain First leader Paul Golding, who was convicted in 2020 under similar circumstances​.

Robinson’s arrest occurred after a protest he organized in London, which included a screening of his documentary, Silenced. This film has led to legal issues, as it is allegedly associated with defamatory claims for which Robinson has faced prior legal challenges.

Tommy Robinson was due to lead a rally in London on Saturday. He was arrested in the terror case just after he was released on bail in a contempt of court case.