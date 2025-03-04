Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine, wants ‘commitment of good faith for peace negotiations’ first

US President Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine, days after the heated White House drama that saw Trump, JD Vance and Zelenskyy arguing over the war.

As per reports, the pause won’t be lifted until Ukraine shows “a commitment of good faith for peace negotiations”.

BREAKING: Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine https://t.co/s2hWVgyd2W pic.twitter.com/sEtS878WFo — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 4, 2025

The US was almost ready to sign a mineral deal with Ukraine to help their rebuilding efforts in exchange of some mineral rights, based on condition that Ukraine agrees for peace talks with Russia. However, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reneged during his meeting in the White House, angering Trump and Vice President Vance.

The USA under Trump has been clear in communicating that they are no longer interested in prolonging the Russia-Ukraine war by sending money and weapons to Ukraine. The EU nations, a part of NATO, have indicated their willingness to keep supporting Ukraine, but since NATO itself is heavily dependent upon USA, the prospects of Ukraine getting any substantial aid look grim as of now.