Two Australian women cricketers molested in Indore; accused Aqeel Khan arrested within hours

Two Australian women cricketers, currently in India for the ICC Women’s World Cup, were allegedly molested in Indore on Thursday morning while walking from their hotel to a nearby café. Acting swiftly on an SOS alert sent by the players, local police arrested the accused , Aqeel Khan, within hours of the incident.

According to police officials, the two players were staying with their team at the Radisson Blu Hotel when they decided to step out for breakfast. As they were walking along Khajrana Road, Khan on a motorcycle began following them and allegedly touched them inappropriately before speeding away.

The shaken players immediately informed their team’s security manager, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with the local liaison officers and alerted the police. A patrol vehicle was dispatched to the area, and a complaint was filed later in the evening at the MIG Police Station.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi confirmed that the accused, identified as Aqeel Khan, was traced using the motorcycle number noted by a bystander. “He was arrested within a few hours. Preliminary investigation reveals that Khan has a history of criminal behavior. Further inquiry is underway,” she said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra, who met the two players personally, recorded their statements and assured full cooperation from the Indore Police. An FIR has been registered under Sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Australian team management has reportedly expressed satisfaction with the prompt response of the local authorities. “The players are safe and being provided all necessary support. The team is focused on continuing their campaign in the tournament,” an Australian Cricket Board spokesperson said in a brief statement.

The incident, however, has sparked outrage among local residents and sports fans, many calling for stricter vigilance and safety measures for international athletes during major tournaments.

Police officials have increased patrolling around team hotels and training venues in Indore, reiterating that women’s safety—local or foreign—remains a top priority.

“We acted within minutes of receiving the SOS. The accused has been apprehended, and justice will be ensured,” ACP Himani Mishra told reporters on Friday.

The Australian players, while understandably shaken, are said to be recovering from the ordeal and have resumed their practice sessions under enhanced security arrangements.