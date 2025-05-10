Two Pakistan Air Force fighter jets shot down over Srinagar, search on for the pilots

During the early hours of Saturday, May 10, India shot down 2 Pakistan Air Force fighter jets with missiles launched from Srinagar base, News 18 reported. One Pakistan fighter jet was taken down near Lasjan, Srinagar, while the other was shot down in North Kashmir. Search parties have been formed to locate the pilots and debris of these jets.

Republic TV also shared the visuals after one of the jets was brought down by Indian missiles.

Moment when Indian Air Defence System Akash shot down 2 Pakistani Air Force jets in Srinagar after Islamabad violated Indian airspace #WATCH pic.twitter.com/Qjk71Q8nCg — Republic (@republic) May 10, 2025

Engagement with Pakistani jets is still ongoing in Srinagar and surrounding areas.

⚠️ 2 PAF fighter aircraft attempting strike reportedly shot down over Srinagar, senior Military sources tells me. Local authorities headed to recover debris. Expect details & confirmations shortly. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 10, 2025

This follows after India struck 3 Pakistan Air Force bases in the cities of Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. India was responding to another wave of drone attack from Pakistan on the night of May 9.