Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday. The encounter took place out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

In a tweet, Chinar Corops of Indian Army said, “Based on specific input, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in gen area Halkan Gali, #Anantnag. On 02 Nov 2024, suspicious movement near Halkan Gali was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, as a result, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on own column. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in elimination of two terrorists.”

On 02 Nov 2024, suspicious movement near Halkan Gali was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, as a…

They added that the operation is in progress.

This came hours after a similar encounter broke out in Srinagar’s Khanyar area during a cordon and search operation by a joint team of police and security forces. Search Operations are also going on in the Panar area of Bandipora.