Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a poll rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, calling them ‘yuvrajs’ (prince). He said that while Rahul Gandhi belongs to the country’s most corrupt party, Tejashwi Yadav belongs to Bihar’s most corrupt family.

“In Bihar’s electoral battle, there is now a pair of two Yuvraajs who consider themselves heirs to power. These two Yuvraajs have opened shops of false promises. One is the Yuvraaj of India’s most corrupt family, and the other is the Yuvraaj of Bihar’s most corrupt family. Both of them are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores of rupees…” he said.

The Prime Minister and BJP leader further stated that the ‘Yuvrajs’ belonging to the RJD and Congress are “Naamdars” and their meals don’t digest until they abuse the “kaamdar”.

“These two have been hurling abuses at Modi nonstop, continuously and shamelessly. Those who are ‘Naamdaar’ will obviously insult a ‘Kaamdar’. For these naamdaars, their meals don’t digest until they’ve cursed a kaamdar,” PM Modi said.