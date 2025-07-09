The United Arab Emirates has firmly denied rumours claiming that Indian and Bangladeshi nationals can obtain a lifetime Golden Visa by paying AED 100,000 (around ₹23 lakh). The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) clarified that no such offer exists and called out the reports as false and misleading.

“All Golden Visa applications are processed solely through official government channels,” the ICP emphasized in a statement shared via the Emirates News Agency and its verified Instagram page. It further stated that no internal or external consultancy is authorised to facilitate visa applications.

The clarification came after foreign media and alleged beneficiaries claimed that a “nomination-based” visa scheme was underway, promising lifelong residency in exchange for money. However, the ICP has categorically denied these assertions and warned the public against falling prey to such scams.

The UAE has made it clear: any attempt to exploit public aspirations through fake promises will face legal action.

Residents and applicants are urged to verify all information through official sources. To stay informed, visit www.icp.gov.ae or call 600522222. Don’t fall for shortcuts—legitimate pathways don’t come wrapped in false promises.