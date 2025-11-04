The strong friendship between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India is about to get a major cultural boost. In a very exciting development, the UAE plans to construct a new landmark called “India House” in its capital city, Abu Dhabi. This comes about 20 months after the opening of the well-known Hindu temple in the city, showcasing another big step in the celebration of close ties between the two nations.

As if that wasn’t big enough news, the UAE is also making a historic move to officially declare yoga as a competitive sport, which would make it the first country in the Gulf region to do so.

The major plans were discussed and finalised at an important high-level meeting held in Abu Dhabi from the 8th to the 9th of October. This was the second official meeting of the India-UAE Cultural Council. Top representatives from both countries attended the meeting.

The Indian team was headed by Nandini Singla, Director-General, ICCR, comprising officials from the ministries of Tourism, Culture, and Youth Affairs, along with representatives of the National Archives of India and Nalanda University. Noura Al Kaabi led the UAE contingent. She is a Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and came to New Delhi in March to attend the first joint meeting.

What is “India House”

This will be a place for art and culture, student exchanges, and highlighting the deep, shared history that India and the UAE have. The building is supposed to be in place in a couple of years. It’s designed to act as a central point in further strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

The officials also said that India House would serve as an important centre related to yoga training. It is a place that will highlight the rich traditions, the cultural history of India, and its special link with the UAE.

The decision to recognise yoga as a competitive sport is a big deal. Yoga is already incredibly popular in the UAE, which has a huge Indian community of about four million people. Seeing this popularity, the UAE government is now actively working to formalise it as a real sport, just like cricket or football.

The government is creating a “national framework” that would be regulated by a new UAE Yoga Committee under the auspices of the country’s Ministry of Sports. This move would grant yoga full sporting recognition, making official competitions and rules for the activity possible.

This entire partnership is based on strong foundations. As early as 2022, a formal agreement-an MoU-had been signed between the two countries to officially constitute the Cultural Council Forum. It followed a high-level meeting between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammad.

Keeping the tempo going after the Abu Dhabi meeting last week, the UAE Embassy in New Delhi organised a cultural roundtable, where some of the most celebrated Indian artists, designers, and performers presented the idea of the “India House.”

During her visit, Ms Singla also met with leaders from the famous Louvre Abu Dhabi and NYU Abu Dhabi to explore new ways of working together in arts, museums, and academic exchanges. Summing up the vision, Ambassador Alshaali explained that the UAE strongly believes “India House” would create new avenues for artists and audiences from both countries to meet, share their work, and collaborate. He described the project as a powerful “symbol of the creative spirit that unites our two nations.”