‘Uddhav requested me to not take his son’s name’: Narayan Rane alleges cover-up in Disha Salian case

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Saturday alleged that Uddhav Thackeray requested him not to mention his son Aaditya’s name in the media regarding Disha Salian’s 2020 death.

Narayan Rane stated that Disha Salian’s father had to approach the High Court as he had not received justice yet. He felt the police would not deliver justice, prompting him to seek legal intervention. Rane also mentioned that Uddhav Thackeray’s assistant, who is now likely an MLA, called him while he was on his way home, saying that Uddhav Thackeray wanted to speak with him. When asked if he would take the call, Rane inquired about Thackeray’s location and requested to be connected.

Upon receiving the call, Rane greeted Thackeray with “Jai Maharashtra.” Thackeray questioned if he still used the phrase, to which Rane responded that he would continue saying “Jai Maharashtra” until his last breath, emphasizing that it belonged to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, not Matoshri.

Thackeray then urged him not to mention his son Aaditya Thackeray’s name in the press. Rane clarified that he had not named anyone specifically but had stated that a minister was involved. He pointed out that Aaditya Thackeray was a minister when the incidents concerning Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian occurred, and there was evidence known to everyone.

Meanwhile, Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, seeking a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death in June 2020. He has requested the court to direct the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and transfer the case to the CBI.

The plea alleges that Disha Salian was raped and murdered, followed by a politically motivated cover-up to protect influential individuals. Initially, her father trusted the city police’s investigation but now believes it was a cover-up.

Responding to these developments, Aaditya Thackeray stated that he had been facing defamation attempts for the past five years and would present his case in court.