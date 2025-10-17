In what is being seen as a major antisemitic decision, fans of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv have been barred from attending the team’s Europa League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park on November 6, 2025. The decision was taken by local authorities citing significant risks to public safety. The ban, announced on October 16, stems from concerns over potential protests and violence, drawing parallels to past incidents involving Maccabi supporters and broader geopolitical tensions.

The Safety Advisory Group (SAG), responsible for issuing safety certificates for matches in the West Midlands, informed Aston Villa that no traveling fans would be permitted. West Midlands Police classified the match as “high risk” after a thorough assessment, citing violent clashes during Maccabi’s 2024 Europa League game against Ajax in Amsterdam, where arrests were made amid what officials described as a “toxic combination of antisemitism, hooliganism, and anger” over the war in Gaza. A ceasefire in Gaza took effect on October 10, 2025, but protests at sporting events involving Israeli teams continues, including during recent World Cup qualifiers.

Aston Villa stated they are in ongoing dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and local authorities, emphasizing that the safety of supporters and residents is paramount. This is not the first time Villa Park has seen away fans banned, in 2023, supporters of Polish club Legia Warsaw were excluded following pre-match violence that led to 39 arrests.

The decision has sparked widespread controversy, with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer labelling it the “wrong decision.” He posted on X, “We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets.” Starmer argued that the role of police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy games without fear of violence or intimidation.

This is the wrong decision.



We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets.



The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.https://t.co/8aBeqE4qbA — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 16, 2025

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called it a “national disgrace,” urging Starmer to intervene and reverse the ban. Senior government officials met on October 17 to discuss lifting the restriction, with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy expected to engage in efforts to “find a way through.”

On the other side, independent MP Ayoub Khan, known for his pro-Palestine stance, welcomed the SAG’s decision in a statement posted on X. Khan, who represents Birmingham Perry Barr, stated, “I welcome the Safety Advisory Group’s decision to advise that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans will not be permitted to attend Villa Park on 6th November.” He supported the ban citing safety risks and hostility surrounding the match.

I welcome the news that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans will not be permitted to watch the match at Aston Villa! Well done to all those that signed our petition! pic.twitter.com/cRDtdDc7ad — Ayoub Khan MP (@AyoubKhanMP) October 16, 2025

Khan had previously called for the match to be cancelled or relocated, claiming that Maccabi fans have a history of hooliganism and racist chanting.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster called for an “immediate review” of the decision. He uestioned whether it is “appropriate, necessary, justified, reasonable and a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim”. However, he added that any decision is ultimately for the “Safety Advisory Group and the independent, objective and impartial operational policing judgement of West Midlands Police”.

UEFA, which runs the Europa League, also opposed the decision, and urged the authorities to make sure Maccabi Tel Aviv fans could attend the match in Birmingham. It said in a statement, “UEFA wants fans to be able to travel and support their team in a safe, secure and welcoming environment, and encourages both teams and the competent authorities to agree on the implementation of appropriate measures necessary to allow this to happen.”

Meanwhile, a Jewish Aston Villa supporters group said that they are being inundated with offers from Villa fans to give up seats for Maccabi supporters.