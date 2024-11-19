Ukraine fired 6 American-made missiles after US lifts ban on strikes within Russian territory: Russia

A day after US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to fire American-made missiles supplied to the east European country into Russia, Ukraine fired 6 missiles into Russian territory.

As per Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMS missiles at Russia’s Bryansk region. The Ministry further stated that Russian military shot down five Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, and damaged one more.

Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed that it hit a military weapons depot in Bryansk.

Notably, Russia had clarified that any use of NATO weapons on Russian soil will mean escalation of the war, and it would mean entire NATO is the aggressor against Russia.