A woman’s body was discovered stuffed inside a red suitcase along the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in Uttar Pradesh on the morning of November 16, 2024. The suitcase was found near the Hapur bypass area, after which an investigation has been launched by the local police.

According to authorities, a passerby alerted the police after spotting the suspicious suitcase around 7:30 AM. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officials opened the suitcase and found the body of an unidentified woman. The suitcase also contains some cloths.

The suitcase was located near a service road of the National Highway 9, close to the Hapur district, which lies in the western part of Uttar Pradesh, around 50 kilometers from the national capital Delhi.

The woman is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, and the entire body has injury marks. Initial investigations suggest that the woman had been murdered, though the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar said, “The body was found near a service road. A team of police personnel and forensic experts were dispatched to inspect the area,” adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The police officer said that from the injury marks on the body, it seems that the victim died a day ago. He added that there are no signs which could indicate her identity.

The police have initiated a probe into the incident and have launched efforts to identify the woman. Forensic teams were called to the site to collect evidence and assist in the investigation. Authorities have also cordoned off the area and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations to gather further leads.