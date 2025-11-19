In a major boost to India’s innovation ecosystem, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday launched a “Nationwide Innovation Challenge” aimed at harnessing ideas from prospective innovators across the country, with a special appeal to the “Gen Z” generation.

The challenge was announced ahead of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, scheduled to begin on December 6 with the theme ‘Vigyan se Samruddhi: For Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Prosperity through Science: Towards a Self-Reliant India).

Highlighting India’s rapid strides in science and technology over the past 11 years, Dr Singh described the country as an emerging “DeepTech powerhouse”. He pointed to key achievements, including over 6,000 DeepTech startups, a 14-fold growth in the bioeconomy, doubled investment in research and development (R&D), the opening of the space sector to private players resulting in an $8 billion space economy, and the launch of India’s first National Quantum Mission, which is fuelling a new generation of quantum technology startups.

“This is not just progress. India is shaping the future. And the next breakthrough can come from you,” Dr Singh said in his video message, urging participants to contribute to nation-building through innovation.

The challenge is open to all sections of society, including students, startups, researchers, farmers, creators, and citizens. Participants are required to submit innovation in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Technology, Space, Biotechnology, Climate Tech, Healthcare, Agriculture, Education, or any emerging area. The key criterion: the idea must have the potential to positively impact the lives of at least 1,000 people.

Submissions can include concepts, prototypes, or pilot projects, provided they demonstrate clarity, purpose, and scalability. Entries must be submitted via the MyGov portal.

Winning ideas will be felicitated at IISF 2025 and provided structured support for scaling through institutions like the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). Minister Singh has personally committed to mentoring and promoting the top innovations.

To all innovators, specially Gen Z: India is listening.



Share your concept note here:https://t.co/sWBQMXEpyH pic.twitter.com/DWhCBGhPgP — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 19, 2025

Emphasising grassroots participation, the Minister noted that breakthrough solutions could emerge from classrooms, community labs, workshops, farms, or even remote districts. “To all innovators, especially Gen Z: India is listening,” he said, calling for ideas that address real-world challenges and contribute to global solutions.

The initiative aligns with the government’s vision of making science a cornerstone of national development and self-reliance. “Let us build the future with science. Let us innovate for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Dr Singh concluded.

The Nationwide Innovation Challenge is expected to galvanise India’s youth and innovators, further strengthening the country’s position in the global innovation landscape as it prepares for IISF 2025.