United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia formally recognise Palestine as a sovereign state in coordinated diplomatic move

In a coordinated diplomatic move, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia formally recognized Palestine as a sovereign state on Sunday, intensifying international pressure on Israel to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the decision from 10 Downing Street, framing it as essential to revive the two-state solution. “In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace,” Starmer said, emphasizing a secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state.

The move breaks with longstanding UK policy, driven by domestic calls within Labour and public outrage over footage from Gaza.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney followed suit via social media, stating Canada offers “partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.”

As the first G7 nation to recognize Palestine, Canada highlighted commitments to disarm Hamas and reform the Palestinian Authority.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking at the UN General Assembly, affirmed recognition of “the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people,” conditional on reforms like democratic elections and recognition of Israel.

The announcement, amid Albanese’s bid to meet US President Donald Trump, drew US warnings of “punitive measures.”

Israel condemned the actions as “rewards for terrorism,” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing a strong response. Palestinian officials hailed it as correcting “colonial-era wrongs,” with over 140 nations now recognizing the state.

France and Portugal are expected to follow this week, ahead of the UN summit.

However, the move is mostly symbolic, and nothing much changes on the ground, apart from some increased diplomatic standing for Palestinians. States that have recognised Palestine already recognise Israel, something the Palestinians don’t want. They want the entire region from the ‘river to the sea’ to be declared Palestine, which means complete elimination of the state of Israel, which will not be supported by majority of nations.

