UP: 50-year-old man on a ‘blind date’ gets kidnapped by honey trap gang, Rs 3.5 lakh ransom sought

In Uttar Pradesh, a 50-year-old man who had arrived in Jhansi to meet a woman after a phone conversation was kidnapped by the woman and her associates, who then sought a hefty ransom from the man’s family. As per reports, 50-year-old Lallu Chaubey, a resident of Lalitpur, was held hostage in Jhansi by some persons who had laid a honey trap for him.

Lallu Chaubey’s son filed a police complaint after he got ransom calls from the criminals that were holding his father hostage. The family had already paid Rs 1 lakh when they contacted police. As per reports, a constable was made to pretend to be Lallu Chaubey’s son when a police team arrived in Jhansi, pretending to pay the ransom to the criminals.

The criminal gang, which included a woman named Kiran (35), took the undercover police team to the location where they were holding Lallu Chaubey hostage. Upon a signal, multiple teams of police officials raided the location and arrested the gang of Kiran, Akhilesh Ahirwar (30), and Satish Singh Bundela (27) among others.

The criminals confessed that they used to make women talk with willing men looking for relationships and eventually trap them for money. They have extorted money from multiple men in the same style.