In a shocking incident in Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, a 70-year-old Brahmin man, Umashankar Dubey, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of assailants in Khanpur Pilai village under Akhandnagar police station on Tuesday afternoon. The murder stemming from a minor dispute has led to the arrest of two main accused following a police encounter.

According to the FIR filed by Dubey’s son, Dilip Dubey, his father was grazing his buffaloes near a river, when intervened in an altercation between two groups. Dilip said that around 1 PM where two individuals, Vivek alias Pillu (son of Rajesh Kumar) and Ashish (son of Havaldar), both residents of nearby Khushamadpur village, were being chased and beaten by a group of people. Umashankar Dubey intervened to separate the parties and de-escalate the situation.

However, approximately two hours later, Vivek and Ashish returned with several accomplices armed with sticks, belts. It is also being claimed that they were carrying illegal firearms. They assaulted Dubey brutally, leading to his death during his treatment.

The attackers allegedly threatened further violence if any action was taken, stating, “We’ve killed one; if anyone pursues this, we’ll kill more.” Eyewitnesses Ritesh Yadav and Akash, both from Khanpur and eyewitnesses to the case, corroborated the events.

Family members and villagers, outraged by the killing, carried Dubey’s body to Akhandnagar intersection and blocked the road in protest, demanding immediate arrests. The blockade caused significant traffic disruptions until police intervened. Akhandnagar Station House Officer Deepak Kushwaha arrived with reinforcements to pacify the crowd and assure swift action. Additional police forces were deployed to prevent escalation, given reports of underlying communal tensions, with the victim identified as Brahmin and the accused allegedly from the Dalit community.

Based on Dilip Dubey’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Akhandnagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and related offenses. On Wednesday morning, police teams tracked the suspects to the service lane of the expressway between Nagri and Kalyanpur underpasses.

During the operation near Mokulpur intersection, Vivek allegedly fired at officers, prompting retaliatory fire that injured him in the left leg below the knee. He was arrested and hospitalized for treatment. A .315 bore pistol, one spent cartridge, and one live cartridge were recovered from him. Simultaneously, Ashish was apprehended while attempting to flee the area. Several other unnamed suspects involved in the attack on Dubey remain at large, and special teams have been formed to pursue them.

In an official statement released via video on social media, Sultanpur Superintendent of Police confirmed that based on the family’s complaint, an FIR was lodged, the accused were arrested and sent to jail, and further legal proceedings are underway. The police appealed for calm and assured that the guilty would not be spared.

In the meanwhile, it is being claimed that pressure is being applied on police to withdraw the case. The families of the accused are also reportedly preparing to file case against the victim under the SC/ST Act. Authorities have urged residents to maintain peace as the probe progresses.