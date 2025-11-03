UP: Akhtar and two others booked in connection with murder of one Amar Kashyap in Shahjahanpur

On Saturday, 1st November, the dead body of a 30-year-old man named Amar Kashyap was found in the woods of the firing range in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. It has emerged that the man was murdered. The deceased victim’s postmortem report confirmed a scarf had been tied around his neck and that he had suffered a serious head injury.

The police have registered a murder case against three people based on the complaint lodged by Amar Kashyap’s mother. On Friday morning, Amar Kashyap, a resident of Mohalla Hadil Colony in the Sadar Bazaar police station area, had gone out to graze goats. When he did not return home by evening, his family became concerned. On Saturday morning, villagers discovered his body in the woods near the firing range.

Soon after, police arrived at the spot and found a bottle of alcohol, a glass, and a stick near the body. The deceased victim’s family claimed that Amar had marks of strangulation, an open wound on his head, and other injuries on his body. The post-mortem report also confirmed these injuries.

In her complaint, the deceased victim’s mother, Machla Devi, alleged that Amar had a dispute with his neighbour Akhtar a few days earlier. Akhtar, along with his friends Deepak and Akash, murdered Amar in retaliation. Station in-charge Brijesh Kumar stated that an FIR has been registered against the three named accused under murder charges. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused.