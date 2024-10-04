UP ATS arrests one Hussain for stone pelting on Vande Bharat train, earlier one Pawan was held for similar crimes

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested one Hussain alias Shahid for pelting stones at the Vande Bharat Express. The arrest was made as a part of a special operation to stop and prevent crimes targeted at the railways. Multiple incidents of stone pelting at the Vande Bharat and other trains have been reported between the Vyasnagar and Kashi station areas, as per reports.

IG Nilabja Chaudhary of the UP ATS informed that another accused named Pawan Sahni was arrested for similar acts of throwing stones at passing trains. Upon interrogation, Sahni had named Shahid alias Hussain as his accomplice. They intended to slow the trains down after stone pelting so as to snatch the mobile phones and valuables from passengers.

Hussain has been handed over to the Railway Protection Force at Vyasnagar, Chandauli, for further action.

Multiple incidents of stone pelting at Vande Bharat trains and sabotage attempts to derail trains have been reported in recent months.