Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath concluded his four-day visit to Singapore and Japan on February 26, 2026. The visit proved successful in terms of investment, technology and global partnerships, and resulted in MoUs worth ₹1.5 lakh crore being signed during this visit. Additionally, investment proposals worth ₹2.5 lakh crore in total were received.

In Japan, MoUs worth ₹90,000 crore were signed, while investment proposals worth ₹1.5 lakh were received. Similarly, MoUs worth ₹60,000 crore signed in Singapore, apart from investment proposals worth ₹1 lakh crore.

मुझे प्रसन्नता है कि ₹90 हजार करोड़ के MoU जापान के अंदर और ₹60 हजार करोड़ के MoU सिंगापुर में हुए हैं…

In Japan, MoUs were signed with several companies including Kubota Corporation, Spark Minda (in collaboration with Toyo Denso), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, and Nagase & Co. Ltd. The UP govt also held meetings with firms such as Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Cars India Ltd., Konoike Transport Co. Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Rapidus Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. Ltd., and MUFG Bank.

उत्तर प्रदेश एवं जापान के यामानाशी प्रांत के मध्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय सहयोग के साथ ही निवेश व नवाचार के क्षेत्र में संबंधों को नई ऊर्जा प्रदान करने हेतु आज Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow में सहभाग किया।



यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन में हमने उत्तर प्रदेश…

Investment in key sectors, including agricultural machinery, auto OEMs and components, automotive R&D, semiconductors, data centers, green hydrogen, power-to-gas, compressed biogas, ESDM, logistics, and warehousing were discussed in these meetings.

A Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence in the state was announced in collaboration with the University of Yamanashi, Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, IIT Kanpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University, IIT BHU, and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology.

A 500-acre ‘Japan City’ will be developed in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area for Japanese companies. Dedicated auto clusters and R&D facilities for OEMs and component manufacturers will also be set up.

It was also announced that the Japan Desk at Invest UP will be strengthened under direct monitoring by the Chief Minister’s Office. Japan will support technology transfer, skill development, joint ventures, and supply-chain integration in UP’s MSME sector.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the L0-series Maglev train station, experienced a high-speed train ride, and discussed collaboration in advanced transport technologies. He also inspected FANUC Corporation’s industrial robot and factory automation plant, The company expressed interest in investing in UP and supporting MSME technological upgradation during this visit.

Visited FANUC Corporation in Yamanashi and interacted with Mr. Kenji Yamaguchi, Representative Director, President and CEO.



Had the opportunity to tour the shopfloor and witness cutting-edge advancements in robotics, industrial automation and smart manufacturing that are shaping…

Both sides agreed to promote tourism by linking Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist Circuit and Ramayana Circuit with Japan, focusing on spiritual, cultural, and heritage tourism, along with opportunities in hospitality, infrastructure, and services. Moreover, language and technical training programs aligned with Japanese industry needs will be launched.

In Singapore, agreements were reached for cooperation in MRO, cargo hubs, semiconductors, data centres, logistics, skilling, and fintech. The Chief Minister met Singapore’s President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and other ministers to advance industrial, technological, and infrastructure cooperation.

Discussions focused on developing Noida International Airport at Jewar as an MRO and cargo hub. The state government stated that transparent policies, improved law and order, and strong infrastructure have increased investor confidence, positioning Uttar Pradesh strongly on the global investment map.

These outcomes of the visit are expected to support the goal of achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy for Uttar Pradesh by 2029-30.