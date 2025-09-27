‘If you act like Chanda-Munda, Goddess Bhagwati will…’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s stern warning to ‘I Love Muhammad’ rioters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent out a strong message against attempts to create unrest under the guise of “I Love Muhammad” campaigns. Speaking in Shravasti on Saturday while inaugurating and laying the foundation of development projects worth ₹510 crore, Yogi slammed disruptive elements who, he said, cannot tolerate peace and harmony. He also announced a state holiday on October 7 to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, with Ramayan recitals to be organized across temples in UP.

Taking a hard line, the CM said certain people grow restless whenever Hindu festivals approach. Comparing them to the mythological demons Chand and Mund, he declared that just as Goddess Durga crushed evil, the state would deal with miscreants in a manner that would set an example for generations. “Sanatan respects all, but those who trample its values should know clearly, you will neither escape, nor be spared,” he warned.

जो लोग ' I Love Muhammad' कहकर अव्यवस्था, आगजनी और तोड़फोड़ का सहारा ले रहे हैं…



उन्हें मालूम है कि यह शारदीय नवरात्रि है…



'चण्ड-मुण्ड' बनकर कार्य करोगे तो माँ भगवती कभी बर्दाश्त करने वाली नहीं हैं… pic.twitter.com/3XuKey7Zm9 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 27, 2025

Yogi reiterated that worship is a matter of personal faith, not public disruption. Loudspeakers will remain banned at religious places, and lawlessness at crossroads will not be tolerated. “Talibani systems or Dar-ul-Islam fantasies won’t be allowed, not in UP, not even in hell,” he remarked bluntly.

Emphasizing that “anarchy is unacceptable,” the CM said all citizens will receive respect and protection, but anyone attacking women, traders, police, or creating riots in the name of faith would face consequences so severe that even future generations would remember.