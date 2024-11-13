Wednesday, November 13, 2024

UP: Explosion at Mathura oil refinery, over a dozen people injured in fire

On the night of Tuesday, 12 November, a major explosion occurred in the Indian Oil Corporation refinery in Mathura, on the Delhi-Agra National Highway. Initial reports say that at least 10 people have been injured in the blast.

As per reports, the explosion occurred when the ABU plant was started after a shutdown. The resulting fire injured 10 people, who have now been sent for medical treatment.

Renu Pathak, the PRO at Mathura refinery stated that 8 persons had severe burn injuries and they have been sent to Appollo Hospital for treatment. 5 other people who have received minor injuries are under care at the refinery hospital. All affected people are currently stable and out of danger.

The explosion occurred at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday night after the main plant was started after a 1.5 month shutdown, as per reports.

