UP govt continues crackdown on illegal madrasas, mosques built on encroached land along Nepal border

A number of illegal madrasas and mosques have mushroomed along the Nepal border in recent years. OpIndia had done extensive ground reports on the growing Islamisation along the border. In recent days, the Uttar Pradesh government has come down heavily on these encroachments and demolished several such illegal structures.

Joint teams of police and the Revenue Department have been conducting raids across multiple locations, identifying and removing encroachments in the name of mosque and madrasa.

Hundreds of such illegal structures have been identified by the government. UP administration said that madrasas operating without recognition and in violation of prescribed norms are being sealed, while unauthorised mosques are being demolished.

The action has been taken in Shravasti, Balrampur, Pilibhit, Bahraich, and Sidharth Nagar districts.