In Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, a Muslim man named Mohammad Munna alias Batua was arrested on 24th February by the police for stealing cattle belonging to a Hindu man named Shubham Kumar. When caught and confronted, Munna Khan claimed that ‘Shaitan’ (devil, in Islam) made him commit the crime.

“Shaitan told me to steal, so I did it!”



Actually he is saying his mind (he himself is Shaitan) Tod him to steal.



Mohammad Munna Khan caught stealing cattle from a Hindu farmer in Bijnor, UP, during Ramzan.



In his complaint, Shubham Kumar said on 23rd February, he had tied his buffalo at his home in Premnagar village under Haldaur Police Station precinct. However, the complainant later found that his cattle had been stolen. Initially, the police registered a case against an unknown person under section 305(a) of the Bhartiya Nyay Samhita (BNS).

On 24th February, the police nabbed Mohammad Munna alias Batua , a resident of village Umri Peer under the Himpur Deepa police station. The police also seized the stolen buffalo from Khan’s possession.

In a press statement, the police informed that the arrested accused has at least seven FIRs registered against him in the past for various crimes.