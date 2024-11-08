UP Women’s panel says no male tailors, male gym instructors, hair stylists for women for ‘safety’ reasons

The Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission has proposed some radical measures to improve women’s safety. As per reports, the proposed measures and some radical suggested ‘guidelines’ were discussed at a recent meeting in Lucknow, where members of the women’s commission shared ideas for improving women’s safety.

The proposals reportedly include banning male tailors from taking measurements, stopping male gym or yoga trainers from instructing women, and even preventing male hair stylists from serving women customers in salons.

Times Now quoted Maneesha Ahlawat, a member of the women’s commission as saying, “The discussions are preliminary. The feasibility of implementation is yet to be decided. Once approved, the proposals will be submitted to the government for drafting policy.

As per reports, the Shamli district Probation Officer Hamid Hussain has already ordered several institutions to start adopting these guidelines. TOI reported that the directive includes mandatory women professionals in gyms, yoga institutes and installations of CCTV with DVR capabilities.