UPI payments face disruptions, NPCI says technical issue leading to partial transaction declines

A major outage in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system disrupted digital transactions nationwide on Saturday, affecting platforms like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe. Users across the country reported difficulties in making UPI payments, as the payments made through various UPI apps were being declined.

Unable to make digital payments, users are forced to use cash instead. However, as many people have stopped carrying cash due to widespread use of UPI, some people were forced to wait at retail outlets to make payments. Social media users shared screenshots of UPI apps displaying error messages that said, “Facing high payment failures due to technical issues.”

According to downdetector, the disruptions started after 11 AM and peaked at 12:53 PM, before declining gradually after that.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) confirmed the issue, attributing it to intermittent technical difficulties that led to partial transaction declines. In a tweet, NPCI said, “NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

We regret the inconvenience caused. — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) April 12, 2025

This is the second time in recent times that UPI users faced disruptions. Earlier on 2nd April, many users had reported difficulties in making payment through UPI apps.