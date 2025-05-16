US military strategist and former Pentagon official calls IMF bailout to Pakistan a major mistake, slams Trump Govt for not blocking it

US military strategist and former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has slammed the Donald Trump administration for not blocking a $1 billion bailout to Pakistan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Rubin further called the IMF move to bail out Pakistan a major mistake.

He cited Pakistan’s history of sponsoring terrorism and harbouring terrorists while opposing the IMF bailout to Pakistan.

Rubin said, “By sending money to Pakistan, the IMF is also effectively bailing out China. Pakistan is today a satrapy of China and its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has put Islamabad $40 billion in the red.”

He said that this bailout only helps a terror-addled, pro-China regime. He also wondered why the DOnald Trump administration didn’t block this bailout.

Before the bailout was approved, Rubin had said, “When an alcoholic uses donations to buy hard liquor, the answer is not to up his allowance; rather, it is to cut him off.”

Notably, IMF approved a Billion Dollars bailout for Pakistan recently while India-Pakistan were escalating. India had abstained from the vote in protest.