US: National Guard troops to be deployed as Donald Trump vows to crush rioters in Los Angeles

On second successive day, Los Angeles witnessed clashes between protesters and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as the immigration raids against illegal immigrants continued in the city.

Hundreds of protestors have filled the streets and are clashing with federal agents in riot gear as the agents try to apprehend illegals in the area. The agents were using tear gas and flash bangs to clear the rioting crowd.

Taking note of the escalating violence, US President Donald Trump’s administration said it would deploy 2,000 National Guard troops on Saturday as the riots escalated.

Tom Homan, Acting Director of US Immigration and Custom Enforcement said, “We’re going to bring the National Guard in tonight. We’re going to continue doing our job. We’re going to push back on these people and we’re going to enforce the law.”

The decision to bring in National Guard was taken after noticing the delayed response time of Los Angeles Police Department.