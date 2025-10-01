In a move raising eyebrows across diplomatic circles, US President Donald Trump on September 29, 2025, issued a White House order that effectively extends a NATO-style security guarantee to Qatar.

The order declares that any armed attack on Qatar’s territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure will be treated as a threat to the peace and security of the United States itself, warranting “all lawful and appropriate measures,” including military action, in response.

The order underscores Washington’s commitment to defend Qatar against external aggression, with provisions for joint contingency planning, coordination between the US Secretary of War, Secretary of State, and the Director of National Intelligence, and assurances of allied support. The language bears striking similarity to NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause, fueling speculation that the Gulf emirate may have quietly secured a privileged security umbrella from Washington.

Coinciding with Netanyahu’s apology call to Qatar

But what is more intriguing is the timing of the order, which coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phone call to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in which Netanyahu, who was being hosted at the White House by Trump, reportedly apologised for Israel’s September 9 strike on Doha. According to Israel’s Channel 12, Netanyahu expressed regret over the killing of a Qatari internal security officer in the attack, which had targeted senior Hamas leaders based in the Qatari capital.

The apology comes against the backdrop of Netanyahu’s talks with Trump in Washington, where the two leaders are attempting to finalize a Gaza ceasefire framework and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. A Qatari technical team is also said to be present in Washington to facilitate the negotiations, Reuters reported.

Earlier this month, Israeli strikes on Doha killed six people, including senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya, a key figure in the group’s negotiation team. Qatar strongly condemned the violation of its sovereignty and announced it was “reassessing everything” regarding its mediation role in Gaza. While the White House claimed Qatar was warned beforehand, Doha dismissed the statement as “baseless,” saying it was informed only after the explosions had begun.

Netanyahu, however, justified the strikes by comparing Hamas’s October 7, 2023, assault on Israel to the September 11 attacks in the US, vowing to hunt down terrorists “wherever they may be.” Despite this rhetoric, the Israeli premier’s apology to Al Thani suggests that Washington exerted pressure to ease Qatari anger at a time when Trump was preparing to announce a binding US security assurance to Doha.

Trump’s $400 million “gift jet” from Qatar

The diplomatic choreography comes under sharper scrutiny given Trump’s acceptance of a $400 million Boeing 747-8 luxury jet from Qatar’s royal family earlier this year. Dubbed the “flying palace,” the aircraft features gold-plated fittings, luxury bedrooms, lounges, and private offices designed by a French firm. Trump had defended the move by insisting the aircraft was gifted to the US Air Force as a temporary Air Force One replacement, not to him personally.

“Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done? Only a FOOL would not accept this gift,” Trump had posted on Truth Social.

But questions are raised on whether Trump intends to use the jet during his presidency and potentially retain access to it afterward via his presidential library. Democrats, led by Senator Chuck Schumer, have deemed the acceptance unconstitutional without congressional approval, branding it blatant corruption. Even Republicans such as Senator Ted Cruz have warned of espionage risks from a foreign-sourced aircraft.

The White House insists the Qatar order is grounded in long-standing security ties, pointing to Al Udeid Air Base as a strategic anchor for US operations. Yet the timing, overlapping with Netanyahu’s apology call and Trump’s controversial acceptance of Qatar’s $400 million “gift jet”, has raised serious ethical and geopolitical questions.

By extending what amounts to a NATO-style security guarantee to Doha, Trump has effectively elevated Qatar from a “major non-NATO ally” to a de facto US-protectorate. However, what has also raised concerns among the diplomatic and security apparatus worldwide is the emboldening that would follow America’s guarantee of Qatar’s protection. The Gulf nation has long been accused of holding a poor human rights record, with the country routinely facing criticism for hosting Islamic terror groups and its leadership. But whether this is a principled strategic decision by the US or the product of luxury diplomacy remains at the heart of Washington’s latest political storm.