US President Donald Trump is set to receive a luxury Boeing 747-8 aircraft, known as the ‘flying palace’, from the Qatar royal family as a ‘gift’. Trump, facing the flak for accepting a luxurious gift from a foreign government, brazenly defended the decision by saying that only a fool would not accept it. Pointing out that the US defended Qatar for many years, Trump said that this is a gift to the United States Air Force/Department of Defence and not to him.

“The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years. It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday (11th May). “Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done. This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Notably, Trump will reportedly be using Boeing 747-8 till he remains in the office, and after that, it will be transferred to Trump’s presidential library, which means that he might be able to use it even after vacating the office of the US President. However, after the aircraft is transferred to the US, it will need to undergo extensive modifications to make it an Air Force One, as the US president’s plane is fitted with state-of-the-art communications and defence systems.

Air Force One is much less impressive, says Trump

Trump defended his decision by saying that the US should have the most impressive plane compared to the planes used by the leaders of other countries. Calling the Air Force One currently being used by him as “much smaller” and “much less impressive”, the US President told Fox News, “When you land and you see Saudi Arabia and you see UAE and you can see Qatar and you see all these — they have these brand-new Boeing 747s, mostly. And you see ours next to it; this is like a totally different plane. It’s much smaller, it’s much less impressive – as impressive as it is.” Responding to the critics, Trump said, “Some people say, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t accept gifts for the country.’ My attitude is, why wouldn’t I accept a gift?” We’re giving to everybody else, why wouldn’t I accept a gift? It’s going to be a couple of years, I think, before the Boeings are finished.”

The so-called government-to-government transaction has led to many ethical and moral questions being raised. Critics are raising concerns regarding the security and technical safety of the aircraft, considering that it is being gifted by a foreign government, while also accusing the Trump administration of corruption. It is being reported that the aircraft would be examined in detail by the US authorities to make sure that there are no hidden devices that would compromise the security of the president. Interestingly, the Western media, which would have roasted any other nation for accepting a similar ‘gift’, is silent on the entire transaction.

The luxurious Boeing 747-8 with interiors designed by a French firm

The Boeing 747-8, which is worth $400 million, has all the luxuries that could be fitted in an aircraft. The aircraft has a master bedroom, guest suites, bathrooms, multiple lounges, a private office and kitchens designed by the French firm Alberto Printo Cabinet.

Image via AeroTime

The VVIP interior in the aircraft, said to be the world’s longest passenger aircraft, has gold-plated fittings, private suites, meeting rooms and luxury bedrooms which took around 4 years to get done.

Image via AeroTime

The aircraft features a luxurious master suite bedroom for President Trump, reportedly located in the nose of the aircraft, right under the cockpit. It is the most private area on the entire aircraft. The bedroom has a large bed, a two-seat sofa, storage and counters on the sidewalls and an attached bathroom.

Image via AeroTime

Democrats call the gift illegal, Republicans fear scrutiny

Trump is facing backlash from the Democrats, some of whom are calling the gift illegal and blatant corruption. Citing the US Constitution, Democratic Senator Adam Schiff said that no elected official could accept any present from the leader of a foreign state without the approval of Congress.

Launching a scathing attack on Trump in the Senate on Tuesday (13th May), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he would put on hold all the Justice Department nominees who are waiting for their confirmation by the Senate, until the White House provides the full details of the aircraft deal. Schumer demanded testimony from Attorney General Pam Bondi before Congress regarding the deal. Putting a list of questions before the Trump administration, Schumer asked, “President Trump has told the American people this is ‘a free jet.’ Does that mean the Qataris are delivering a ready-on-day-one plane with all the security measures already built in? If so, who installed those security measures, and how do we know they were properly installed?”

Expressing concern regarding the Qatari gift, the Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota reportedly said, “There will be plenty of scrutiny. There are lots and lots of issues around that, that I think will attract very serious questions.” Republican Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz of Texas said, “The plane poses significant espionage and surveillance problems, so we’ll see how this issue plays out.”

Exsting Air Force One and delays in replacement by Boeing

Two Boeing 747-200B planes are currently being used as Air Force One aircraft, designated VC-25A. Actually, only when the president flies one of the two planes, that plane is given the call sign Air Force One. Known as “flying Oval Office”, Air Force One Boeing 747 aircraft have These two aircraft have been in use since 1990 and 1991, and are nearing the end of their lives. A contract was signed with Boeing for two new 747- 8s during the first term of Trump. The delivery, expected to take place in 2024, got delayed. As Boeing is struggling with its commercial planes, its Air Force One project has also suffered. The aircraft is now expected to be delivered before 2027.

The current aircraft used as Air Force One has a Conference/dining room, Quarters for the president and the first lady, and an office area for senior staff members. It also has another office that converts into a medical facility when necessary, work and rest areas for the presidential staff, media representatives and Air Force crews. Moreover, the aircraft has two galleys that can provide 100 meals at one sitting. The planes have Multi-frequency radios for air-to-air, air-to-ground and satellite communications.

The main differences between Air Force One and the standard Boeing 747 aircraft include state-of-the-art navigation, electronic and communications equipment, its interior configuration and furnishings, a self-contained baggage loader, and front and aft air-stairs.