The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has intensified rapidly, leading to a devastating toll on both human lives and cultural heritage. On the first day of conflict, 14 Thai citizens died, with the overall death toll rising to 60. Additionally, over 125,000 civilians have been displaced due to the ongoing conflict, according to official Thai government sources.

Thailand has launched multiple airstrikes using F-16 fighter jets targeting Cambodian military bases. Reports have confirmed that the attack has destroyed several Cambodian installations. Cambodian officials stated that bombs were dropped near the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Preah Vihear Temple, a site already involved in historic tension between the two nations.

While clashes continued until Friday morning, July 25, both sides appeared to be engaged in heavy fire. According to the Thai military, Cambodian forces used field artillery and BM-21 rocket systems during bombardments. In response, Thai forces retaliated with “strategic fire” as per their official statement.

Religious and cultural sites under attack

In a major attack, a Thai airstrike reportedly hit a pagoda in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province, forcing Buddhist monks to flee. Khmer Times reported that the Prasat Ta Moan Senchey Pagoda was destroyed after three bombs were dropped on the site by Thai fighter jets on July 24, Thursday. The incident has sparked fear among border communities, prompting mass evacuations.

Monks and villagers, who seemed in traditional attire, fled the area overnight carrying only essential belongings. Eyewitnesses have described the scenes of chaos as terrified and exhausted, where civilians arrived in Siem Reap early Thursday morning.

UNESCO Sites in Peril

The conflict has brought centuries-old religious and cultural sites to extreme danger. The reports show the shelling and aerial attacks have put both the Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear temples at great risk. These temples hold deep cultural and religious significance for both countries. The international community has also raised serious concerns, calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect the region’s irreplaceable heritage.

Thailand defends sovereignty and urges dialogue

Thailand’s Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai accused Cambodia of launching missile attacks and using heavy weaponry during border clashes. During a National Security Council meeting, Phumtham stated, “While we remain committed to peaceful dialogue, we must defend ourselves and protect our national sovereignty.”

Authorities have begun evacuating civilians from affected regions. The Thai Ministry of Education has ordered the closure of schools near the border, and the Public Health Ministry has converted district hospitals into field medical units to handle casualties.

On the other hand, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet condemned Thailand’s actions, urging to dismissal of military moves that could worsen the situation. He called on Thai forces to withdraw and refrain from provocative actions, accusing them of violating international law.

Cambodia’s army claimed that Thai forces struck eight locations in the provinces of Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear. Cambodian army spokesperson Lt. Gen. Socheat said that Cambodian forces have regained full control over key areas, including Ta Krabey and Mom Bei, and continue to hold strong positions around the Tamon Thom temple.

As tensions escalate, both countries face mounting pressure from the global community to de-escalate and return to dialogue before more lives and historical treasures are lost.

As of now, Thailand has evacuated more than 100,000 people along the Cambodian border after both nations entered into bloody military clashes for the second day. The interior ministry confirmed that 100,672 people from four border provinces had been moved to shelters, while the health ministry announced the death toll had risen to 15, of which 14 were civilians.



