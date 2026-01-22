‘I would screw them if I could’: US President Donald Trump jokes about rich corporate leaders whom he can’t stand at World Economic Forum

On Wednesday (21st January), US President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in a second marathon speech in Davos, wherein he jokingly admitted to being jealous of global corporate leaders. He said that although he cannot, he would have “screwed” them if he had a chance.

“A lot of brilliant, genius people in this room and you can put that genius to work. In a way, I’m jealous. I’m upset at a couple of people in the room. I can’t stand them, and they’ve got very rich. There’s nothing I can do about it. I would screw them if I could, but I can’t do it, right? I would if I had a chance. I could just take them and say you can’t do what Apple is doing…” Trump said, drawing laughter.

Trump to Global Corportae Leaders:



I’m jealous. I’m upset at a couple of people in the room. I can’t stand them and they’ve become very rich. There’s nothing I can do about it. I would screw them if I could, but I can’t do it, right? I would if I had a chance. pic.twitter.com/3T8Y1inoWN — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 21, 2026

Trump also teased corporate leaders over soaring valuations, saying that he congratulates businessmen when he meets them. He said that he congratulated them for having doubled their net worth since Trump became President.

“I go around, and I say — meet the biggest people, biggest business people. I say, ‘Congratulations.’ They say, ‘On what?’ I said, ‘You’ve doubled your net worth since I’ve been president, right?’ Trump said.