In what could be dubbed as an accidental moment of truth or maybe a deliberate revelation, US President Donald Trump in a recent “60 Minutes” interview with CBS News has claimed that Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons. Trump can be heard saying this in unedited version of the interview put out by Trump. The CBS News, however, has edited out this bit from the published interview.

When the CBS journalist Norah O’Donnell asked Trump if after 30 years the United States is going to start detonating nuclear weapons for testing, the American President not only said “yes” but also justified his decision to resume nuclear testing.

“I’m saying that we’re going to test nuclear weapons like other countries do, yes,” Trump said.

🚨 Trump just dropped the full 73-minute unedited version of his 60 Minutes interview, claiming the network “cut too much.”



Watch the raw footage yourself and decide. pic.twitter.com/GHnJLpdDuB — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 3, 2025

And China’s testing ’em too. You just don’t know about it. Russia’s testing, and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it. You know, we’re a open society. We’re different. We talk about it. We have to talk about it, because otherwise you people are going to report— they don’t have reporters that going to be writing about it. We do. “

“We’re gonna test because others test and certainly, North Korea has been testing…Pakistan has been testing…they ain’t going to tell you about it…they test way underground. People don’t exactly know what’s happening with the test…they feel little bit of a vibration.