US President Donald Trump shares link of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s interview with popular podcaster Lex Fridman

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the latest podcast of Alexey Alexandrovich Fridman, popularly known as Lex Fridman. US President Donald Trump has also shared the podcast on Truth Social, the social media platform Trump owns.

In the conversation with Fridman, Indian PM Modi reflected on his interactions with US President Trump, recalled key moments from their meetings, including the 2019 “Howdy Modi” event in Houston, his visit to the White House, and last year’s assassination attempt on Trump.

Notably, during the interview, PM Modi also mentioned last year’s assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally. “When Trump was shot during a recent campaign before the US elections, I saw the same resilient and determined President Trump, the one who walked hand in hand with me in that stadium,” he said, recalling the Howdy Modi event with President Trump.