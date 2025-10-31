After a spell of strained India-US trade caused by Trump’s bizarre trade tariffs, the two countries revived their defence relations by signing a 10-year Defence Framework on Friday (31st October). The defence agreement was signed by the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

#WATCH | Kuala Lumpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth exchange an Agreement on the framework for the US-India major defence partnership. pic.twitter.com/YUJN0kyMPq — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

India-US partnership crucial for a rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific region: Singh

Welcoming the development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted how the India-US partnership is crucial for a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. “Had a fruitful meeting with my US counterpart @SecWar Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur. We signed the 10-year ‘Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership’. This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence partnership. This Defence Framework will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US Defence Relationship. It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership. Defence will remain as a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region,” Singh wrote on X on Friday.

Had a fruitful meeting with my US counterpart @SecWar Peter Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur. We signed the 10 years 'Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership'. This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence partnership.



This Defence Framework will provide policy… pic.twitter.com/IEP6Udg9Iw — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 31, 2025

Annoucning the deal on X, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described the defence agreement as a “cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence”. “I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year U.S.-India Defense Framework. This advances our defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We’re enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger,” Hegseth posted on X on Friday.

#WATCH | US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says, "I want to express gratitude to Minister Singh for the partnership we have with India. It's one of those consequential US-India relationships in the world. Our strategic alignment is built on shared interests, on mutual trust and… https://t.co/SFovRKLdjI pic.twitter.com/9n6hO07rOV — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

The meeting between Rajnath Singh and Pete Hegseth comes days after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marcon Rubio on the sidelines of the ASEAN East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur. In the meeting, the two countries discussed their bilateral ties along with regional and glocal issues.

The deal is a significant step for militaries of India and the US: Hegseth

Speaking to the media about the Defence Framework, Hegseth said that the deal chalks out a roadmap for India and the US to move ahead with a meanigful collaboration. “I want to express gratitude to Minister Singh for the partnership we have with India. It’s one of those consequential US-India relationships in the world. Our strategic alignment is built on shared interests, on mutual trust and commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region…This 10-year U.S.-India Defence Framework is ambitious. It’s a significant step for our two militaries, a roadmap for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead. It underscores America’s long-term commitment for our shared security and our strong partnership…” said Hegseth.

The exchange marks the continued efforts of the two countries to strengnthen bilateral ties, particularly after the strained trade ties due to punitive trade tariffs imposed by the Trump administrations on India for fulfilling its energy requirements from Russia. However, India stood its ground despite US pressure tactics, sending out a strong message that the country would not be bullied and would make decisions prioritising its national interests. Currently, trade negotiations are underway between India and the US.