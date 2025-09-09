USA: Texas Governor bans Sharia Law and declaration of ‘Sharia cities’ after Imam asks shops not to sell booze and pork

In Texas, USA, Governor Ted Abbott has banned all Sharia Laws and the declaration of Sharia-compliant cities and towns. On a post on September 8, Abbott’s office shared a post that declared the same. Abbott’s banning of Sharia law in Texas reflects a legislative trend since 2010 where 18 states in the USA have ordered the banning of Sharia laws.

Abbott’s ban came right after a viral video and news where an Imam in Houston, Texas was seen ‘ordering’ nearby shops on a loudspeaker not to sell alcohol, pork and lottery tickets, as they are ‘Haram’ in Islam.

“I signed laws that BAN Sharia Law and Sharia Compounds in Texas. No business & no individual should fear fools like this. If this person, or ANYONE, attempts to impose Sharia compliance, report it to local law enforcement or the Texas Dept. of Public Safety”, Abbott posted from his official X handle on September 9.